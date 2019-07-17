Doctor cleared of raping fellow medic after night out

Imran Khan, 40, denied attacking the woman after a night out in Glasgow.

Glasgow: A jury at the High Court found Dr Khan not guilty.

A doctor has been cleared of raping another medic after a night out in Glasgow.

Imran Khan, 40, denied attacking the fellow doctor and instead claimed the woman agreed to have sex with him.

During a trial at the High Court in Glasgow, the 30-year-old woman told the jury that she "cried and cried" after the incident in July 2017.

The pair had been on a leaving night out with the woman moving to a new post.

Dr Khan said his accuser had told colleagues that they were going on a "hot date".

They had been at Oran Mor in the city's west end - where married Dr Khan suggested they go to the nearby Hilton Hotel.

They later got in a taxi to the woman's flat at Glasgow's Clydeside.

Dr Khan, of Glasgow's Jordanhill, was accused of pouncing on the woman, unzipping her jumpsuit and raping her.

Dr Khan said he was invited three times to the woman's flat and everything was consensual.

The woman also refuted claims of lying to make the doctor look like "a total rat".

On Wednesday, the jury found him not guilty of rape by a majority.

