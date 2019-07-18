Firefighter celebrates 40 years of life-saving work

John Devine has spent most of his working life based at Hamilton Fire Station in South Lanarkshire.

Milestone: John Devine was honoured by his colleagues.

A long-serving firefighter has celebrated 40 years of life-saving work.

Although beginning his career in 1979 with Strathclyde Fire Brigade, John Devine has spent most of his working life based at Hamilton Fire Station in South Lanarkshire.

He said: "I'm very proud to have reached the 40-year mark, and have been lucky enough to do the job that I love for so long."

The 62-year-old was joined by family and colleagues at the Bothwell Road station to celebrate the milestone anniversary, and was presented with a certificate by area commander Alan Fairbairn.

He added: "I'd like to thank my colleagues and the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service for organising this event - it's been a day to remember.

"To be honest, I can't quite believe that's me hit the 40 mark, but I wouldn't swap it for the world.

"I've loved this job since day one, met some brilliant people, and made a lot of good friends during my time."

Mr Devine was working in a warehouse when he decided that he "needed something new".

After applying to the fire service, he never looked back.

He added: "I remember my first shout was a special service during a time of bad flooding. We rescued a young boy who had become stranded on an island on the River Clyde.

"I've had a few strange and sizeable jobs in my time which include a nightclub in Keith Street, Hamilton, about 20 years ago with a number of rescues. That one stands out.

"I've even rescued a cat off a roof, would you believe. That old cliche."

Praising Mr Devine's "incredible service", the area commander congratulated his colleague on the milestone.

Mr Fairbairn said: "John is an absolute credit to his profession, to his team in Hamilton Fire Station, and to the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service.

"He has undoubtedly seen many changes during his long and distinguished career, but one thing that hasn't waned is his commitment to keeping others safe, and giving back to his community.

"A huge congratulations to John on an incredible service."

