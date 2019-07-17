Pensioner in court accused of murdering missing woman

George Metcalff is charged with killing Patricia Henry, who has not been seen since 2017.

Murder: Patricia Henry has been missing for more than 18 months.

A pensioner has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman who went missing more than 18 months ago.

George Metcalff, 69, is charged with killing Patricia Henry, who has not been seen by friends or family since November 13, 2017.

Metcalff is also accused of two charges of rape, one of indecent assault, four of assault to injury, one of assault and one of assault to severe injury.

He is further charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Metcalff, of Paisley, Renfrewshire, made no plea at Ayr Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody for further inquiries.

Ms Henry, 46, disappeared from her home in Girvan, Ayrshire a month after moving there from Paisley

