Memorial for Trump's Secret Service agent who died in Scotland

Nole Edward Remagen became unwell while escorting the President at Turnberry in July 2018.

Memorial: Police Roll of Honour Trust paid tribute to Nole Edward Remagen. Police Memorial / Officer Down Memorial Page

A memorial has been unveiled in tribute to a US Secret Service agent who died during President Trump's visit to Scotland last year.

Special agent Nole Edward Remagen, 42, a former US Marine, became unwell and died while escorting the President at Turnberry in July 2018.

On Wednesday, a memorial plaque was unveiled at the Trump Turnberry Resort in Ayrshire.

A wreath was laid on behalf of the Remagen family, who are marking the anniversary in the US.

Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins and cabinet secretary for justice Humza Yousaf MSP also laid wreaths on behalf of Police Scotland and the Scottish Government respectively.

Assistant chief constable Higgins said: "On behalf of Police Scotland it was a privilege to be able to pay tribute to special agent Nole Remagen a year on from his death, and entirely appropriate that his service has been recorded on the Police Roll of Honour in the UK.

"A number of our officers were involved in assisting special agent Remagen's relatives who travelled from America, as well as his Secret Service colleagues, and I know they were deeply saddened by his death.

"Our thoughts remain with special agent Remagen's family, friends and colleagues."

The event was organised by the Police Roll of Honour Trust and attended by a number of representatives from Police Scotland, the US Secret Service, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, the Scottish Police Federation, the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents, and other organisations.

Last year, trustees of the charity met with UK-based colleagues of special agent Remagen in Edinburgh to present them with a commemorative scroll; one for his family and one for the US Secret Service.

The trust - a not-for-profit organisation - holds remembrance events, maintains regular contact with the families of fallen officers, and restores the graves of those officers remembered in the Roll of Honour.

It also creates memorials and plaques, like the one unveiled to special agent Remagen, to mark the sacrifice officers have made in service.

'Last year, we made the decision to include special agent Remagen as an honorary inclusion in the UK Police Roll of Honour; as aside from nationality he meets all of the criteria.' Sid McKay, chairman of the Police Roll of Honour Trust

Sid McKay, chairman of the Police Roll of Honour Trust, said: "As an organisation, we are proud to maintain the official Police Roll of Honour for the entire United Kingdom, which contains both historical and contemporaneous records of all those police officers who have lost their lives both on and in the line of duty.

"Last year, we made the decision to include special agent Remagen as an honorary inclusion in the UK Police Roll of Honour; as aside from nationality he meets all of the criteria.

"We are very grateful to all who helped make the memorial service to agent Remagen possible."

