  • STV
  • MySTV

Memorial for Trump's Secret Service agent who died in Scotland

Jenness Mitchell

Nole Edward Remagen became unwell while escorting the President at Turnberry in July 2018.

Memorial: Police Roll of Honour Trust paid tribute to Nole Edward Remagen.
Memorial: Police Roll of Honour Trust paid tribute to Nole Edward Remagen. Police Memorial / Officer Down Memorial Page

A memorial has been unveiled in tribute to a US Secret Service agent who died during President Trump's visit to Scotland last year.

Special agent Nole Edward Remagen, 42, a former US Marine, became unwell and died while escorting the President at Turnberry in July 2018.

On Wednesday, a memorial plaque was unveiled at the Trump Turnberry Resort in Ayrshire.

A wreath was laid on behalf of the Remagen family, who are marking the anniversary in the US.

Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins and cabinet secretary for justice Humza Yousaf MSP also laid wreaths on behalf of Police Scotland and the Scottish Government respectively.

Assistant chief constable Higgins said: "On behalf of Police Scotland it was a privilege to be able to pay tribute to special agent Nole Remagen a year on from his death, and entirely appropriate that his service has been recorded on the Police Roll of Honour in the UK.

"A number of our officers were involved in assisting special agent Remagen's relatives who travelled from America, as well as his Secret Service colleagues, and I know they were deeply saddened by his death.

"Our thoughts remain with special agent Remagen's family, friends and colleagues."

The event was organised by the Police Roll of Honour Trust and attended by a number of representatives from Police Scotland, the US Secret Service, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, the Scottish Police Federation, the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents, and other organisations.

Last year, trustees of the charity met with UK-based colleagues of special agent Remagen in Edinburgh to present them with a commemorative scroll; one for his family and one for the US Secret Service.

The trust - a not-for-profit organisation - holds remembrance events, maintains regular contact with the families of fallen officers, and restores the graves of those officers remembered in the Roll of Honour.

It also creates memorials and plaques, like the one unveiled to special agent Remagen, to mark the sacrifice officers have made in service.

'Last year, we made the decision to include special agent Remagen as an honorary inclusion in the UK Police Roll of Honour; as aside from nationality he meets all of the criteria.'
Sid McKay, chairman of the Police Roll of Honour Trust

Sid McKay, chairman of the Police Roll of Honour Trust, said: "As an organisation, we are proud to maintain the official Police Roll of Honour for the entire United Kingdom, which contains both historical and contemporaneous records of all those police officers who have lost their lives both on and in the line of duty.

"Last year, we made the decision to include special agent Remagen as an honorary inclusion in the UK Police Roll of Honour; as aside from nationality he meets all of the criteria.

"We are very grateful to all who helped make the memorial service to agent Remagen possible."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.