Man arrested after child sexually assaulted on street

A 32-year-old man has been charged with sexual offences over the incident.

Assault: A 32-year-old man has been arrested.

A man has been arrested after a young girl was sexually assaulted in Renfrewshire.

The child, believed to be around 11-years-old, was attacked on Clarence Street, Paisley at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

A 32-year-old has now been arrested and charged with sexual offences over the incident.

The assault took place after the victim had left a Subway restaurant on Glasgow Road.

A Police Spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "Enquires are ongoing."