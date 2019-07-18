Man arrested after child sexually assaulted on street
A 32-year-old man has been charged with sexual offences over the incident.
A man has been arrested after a young girl was sexually assaulted in Renfrewshire.
The child, believed to be around 11-years-old, was attacked on Clarence Street, Paisley at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.
A 32-year-old has now been arrested and charged with sexual offences over the incident.
The assault took place after the victim had left a Subway restaurant on Glasgow Road.
A Police Spokeswoman confirmed the incident.
She said: "Enquires are ongoing."