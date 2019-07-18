  • STV
Glasgow volunteers sought for three major sporting events

More than 1000 volunteers will participate in three events coming to the city.

A recruitment drive has been launched for volunteers to join the team running three major sporting events in Glasgow.

Glasgow Life are looking for people to help with the running of the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships, the LGT World Men's Curling Championship and UEFA EURO 2020.

Applicants will be able to choose which event, and how many, they'd like to be involved in.

A variety of roles, including supporting spectators and visitors,

Applications open on Monday July 22 and will close on Sunday August 25, for a variety of roles including supporting spectators and visitors to the city during the events.

Thousands of people have volunteered at previous events in the city including the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2018 European Championships.

Bailie Norman MacLeod, board member of Glasgow Life, said: "Glasgow regularly top the tables when it comes to being one of the friendliest cities in the world, which won't come as a surprise to anyone who has experienced the warm Glasgow welcome at any sporting event in recent years.

"Our volunteers provide the first hello and last goodbye to event spectators, and they always ensure everyone leaves with a smile on their face.

"The next three major sporting events in the city are set to be huge successes and I'd encourage anyone interested in volunteering to get involved!"

Highlighting the positive benefits of volunteering for both physical and mental health, Rob Crerar, 63, from Helensburgh said, "For me, volunteering is about offering up your skills to help others: I can be the person to assist someone visiting our city for the first time, and that's very important to me.

"Most importantly, it's very rewarding and you're guaranteed to make friends and learn new skills so don't overthink it and just give it a try."

Across all three events, more than 1,000 volunteers will participate in some of the biggest events in the world.

The first event will be the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships which will run for five days, starting on December 4 until the 8th, at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Held every two years, the championships will take on further importance in 2019, as it will mark the event's 20th edition.

With the chance to join official ambassador Hannah Miley and mascot Bonnie the Seal, the event is a fantastic opportunity for volunteers to experience one of swimming's premier events.

Next on Glasgow's sports agenda is the highly anticipated LGT World Men's Curling Championship which will be held at the iconic Emirates Arena between March 28 and April 5 next year.

The 2020 event will be the first time Scotland has hosted the event since 2000.

Then next summer Glasgow will join 11 other cities for a footballing feast as joint-hosts of the European Championships.

UEFA EURO 2020 will be the 60th edition of the tournament with games being spread throughout the continent.

It will be the biggest-ever football event to come to Scotland and first time a major tournament will be held in the country.

And it could get even bigger for Scotland who are only two wins away from qualifying for their first Euros in 24-years.

Volunteers can apply for all three events from Monday July 22 until Sunday August 25.

