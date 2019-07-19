Teenage boy dies after falling ill at house party

Three other teenagers were taken to hospital after attending at the same party.

Teenager Brandon Rice fell ill at house party. Facebook

A South Lanarkshire teenager has died after collapsing at a house party in a suspected drugs death.

Brandon Rice was treated by paramedics at the scene of the party in Pitreavie Court, Hamilton, before being taken to Hairmyres Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old former Hamilton Grammar School pupil was a promising rugby player who played for his local team.

Police say the death is being treated as unexplained but it is understood that one line of enquiry is that it was drugs related.

Three teenagers have also been taken to hospital after falling ill at the same party.

Two girls aged 16 and 17 and a 16-year-old boy were all taken to Hairmyres as a precaution.

None of them are believed to be seriously ill.

A Police Spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "At around 3.30am on Wednesday we were called to a house in Pitreavie Court, Hamilton following a report that a 17-year-old male youth had taken unwell.

"He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to the University Hospital Hairmyres where he later died.

"A post-mortem will take place to establish his cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Two female youths, aged 16 and 17 years, and another male youth, aged 16, who were also in the property at the time were taken to the University Hospital Hairmyres as a precaution."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.