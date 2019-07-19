Police appeal for 14-year-old boy missing for two nights

Officers are searching for Callum Ross, who was last seen on Wednesday night.

Missing: Callum was last seen on Wednesday.

A major search is under way for a missing teenager who has not been seen in two nights.

Callum Ross was last seen at accommodation in Paisley at around 8.45pm on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old, who has links to the Inverness area, is described as around 5ft 2in with short brown hair.

When he went missing he was wearing a green jacket, grey jogging bottoms and blue navy trainers.

Police said they are growing increasingly concerned for the youngster's welfare who has not yet been found despite extensive enquires.

Anyone who has seen Callum or has information about his current whereabouts has been asked to contact police on 0141 532 5954.