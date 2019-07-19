Two charged after man 'struck by vehicle and stabbed' 

The men, both aged 21, have been charged over the attempted murder in Glasgow.

Two men have been charged after another man was knocked down and stabbed in an alleged murder bid.

The pair, both 21, were arrested over the incident on Annette Street in Govanhill, Glasgow around 10pm on Tuesday and will appear at court on Friday.

The victim, also 21, was hit by an Audi which was allegedly deliberately driven at him.

He was then assaulted by the occupants of the vehicle.

A 20-year-old man was also injured during the incident.

Both were taken to hospital where the 21-year-old was treated for stab wounds and the 20-year-old was treated for other injuries.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.