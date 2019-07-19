Search for missing man, 28, last seen four days ago
John Connolly, from Milton, was last seen in Glasgow city centre on Monday night.
A search is underway for a missing man from Glasgow who has not been seen in four days.
John Connolly, from Milton, was last seen in Glasgow city centre at around 9.30pm on Monday.
The 28-year-old was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms and blue trainers.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.