Search for missing man, 28, last seen four days ago

John Connolly, from Milton, was last seen in Glasgow city centre on Monday night.

Missing: John was last seen on Monday. Police Scotland

A search is underway for a missing man from Glasgow who has not been seen in four days.

John Connolly, from Milton, was last seen in Glasgow city centre at around 9.30pm on Monday.

The 28-year-old was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms and blue trainers.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101.

