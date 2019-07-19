Man assaulted by group of youths in Renfrewshire

The 43-year-old was sitting with a friend when they were approached by the gang.

A man has been left with a facial injury after being attacked by a gang of youths in Renfrewshire.

The 43-year-old was sitting with a friend on a grassy area near to the railway arches bridge between Whitesbridge Avenue and Ferguslie Park Avenue in Paisley when they were approached by four boys and a girl who started shouting offensive remarks.

One of the gang then assaulted the victim and left him requiring hospital treatment before they made off towards Ferguslie Park.

The injured man was treated at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for facial injuries, then later released.

Police are now investigating the incident that took place at around 5pm on Thursday.

Detective constable Martyn Renfrew said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage into this incident and we are speaking with the injured man to find out more information on this incident, and trace the suspects.

"At this time I would urge any witnesses to the serious assault, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact Paisley Police Office through 101."

