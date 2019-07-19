  • STV
Man admits sex attack on 11-year-old girl on street

STV

Christopher Murphy has been jailed over the attack on the young girl in Paisley.

Murphy: Admitted attacking child in Paisley.
A man who sexually assaulted a child after attacking her outside a sandwich shop in Renfrewshire is behind bars.

Christopher Murphy admitted attacking the 11-year-old in broad daylight after she visited the Subway shop on Glasgow Road, Paisley, with a friend.

The 33-year-old, who has a string of convictions against young girls, had just been released from a two-year prison sentence for stalking a seven-year-old.

Paisley Sheriff Court heard his latest victim was left traumatised after the incident that took place on Clarence Street, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

The sex attacker was seen prowling outside the shop while the youngsters were inside.

Then after they left the shop Murphy approached them on the street and, without speaking to them, looked them up and down before sexually assaulted one of the girls.

The details of the attack emerged late on Thursday when Murphy, of Belmont Road, Paisley, appeared in court.

As well as pleading guilty to assaulting the girl he was also admitted to breaking a strict Sexual Offences Prevention Order that banned him from approaching anyone under the age of 16.

The order was designed to protect the public from the consistent attacker after he was convicted of attacking three girls aged seven, nine and fourteen. 

Fiscal Depute Claire Rowan told the court the girls were within the Subway when they noticed Murphy pacing backwards and forwards in front of the shop window.

Upon leaving the shop they were then approached by Murphy, who assaulted the youngster.

Murphy was then disturbed by a car that parked nearby as the attack was taking place.

He then walked off briskly, leaving his victim "deeply upset".

She told one of the passengers in the car what happened and they flagged down police officers nearby.

The officers spoke to Murphy's victim - noting she was "upset and shaking" - and were able to identify him from CCTV footage and trace him to his home.

While the victim was taken away by police to be interviewed and her friend went home.

Murphy has been remanded in custody until he is sentenced next month.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.