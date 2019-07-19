Gang jailed for shooting outside crime clan home

The attackers targeted the home of the sister of late Glaswegian crime boss Jamie Daniel.

Edinburgh: The gang were sentenced at the High Court. STV

Four gang members who carried out a shooting outside the home of the sister of late Glaswegian crime boss Jamie Daniel have been jailed.

Zak Bennett, 27, Chloe Walker, 22, Courtney McCredie, 22, and Ian Moyes, 33, targeted Annette Daniel's property in Robroyston, Glasgow, in July 2017.

A court heard how Ms Daniel, 57, was cradling a child when she heard a car close by in the early hours of July 7 that year. She heard a bang and then another.

Ms Daniel told jurors she believed fireworks had been let off.

She did not report the matter to police, however, officers managed to gather enough evidence to bring the gang to justice following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

On Friday at the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Armstrong jailed Bennett, a prisoner of HMP Addiewell in West Lothian, Walker, of Shotts in North Lanarkshire, McCreadie, of Wishaw in North Lanarkshire, and Moyes, of HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow, to eight years each.

He told them that they had been equally responsible for the crime.

Passing sentence, Lord Armstrong said: "You have been convicted by the jury on the basis that you were all engaged in a joint enterprise. So I cannot distinguish between any of you.

"In this case, my main priority is to impose a sentence which reflects the seriousness of your offending behaviour and will deter others who are planning to engage in similar activities.

"In this case, the total sentence for each of you will be eight years."

During proceedings earlier this year, the court heard how police caught the gang because of a picture taken by Walker.

She posed for an image in her underwear beside the firearm used in the attack.

