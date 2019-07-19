Passenger dies after Land Rover smashes into car
A 67-year-old woman was pronounced dead following the crash on the A82 at Dumbarton.
A passenger has died after a Land Rover crashed into a car heading in the opposite direction.
The smash happened on the A82 at Dumbarton at 9.15am on Friday.
A 67-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Land Rover, died after the vehicle crossed the central reservation and hit a car coming in the opposite direction.
The driver of the Land Rover, a 74-year-old man, suffered minor injuries following the crash with a Volkswagen Passat.
The 53-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was treated at the scene for his injuries and did not require hospital treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.