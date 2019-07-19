Hunt for couple who stamped on man's head during attack

The 23-year-old victim was taken to hospital after the assault in Glasgow on Thursday night.

Glasgow: The man was attacked in Gartcraig Road. Google 2019

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his head was stamped on during a violent attack.

The 23-year-old victim was assaulted by a man and a woman in Gartcraig Road, Glasgow, at around 11.50pm on Thursday.

The man was walking alone, near to the Ladbrokes bookmakers, when he was approached by the attackers.

Words were exchanged between both parties before the victim was punched, kicked and had his head stamped on.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and released after treatment for serious head and facial injuries.

The couple responsible were last seen making off in the direction of Warriston Street.

Both wore dark clothing, while the dark-haired woman was also wearing a baseball cap and hooped earrings.

Officers are currently carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the local area and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved.

Detective sergeant Colin Thapar said: "Gartcraig Road is a busy road and I am sure there would have been other people in the area or motorists driving past.

"If you recognise the description of the man and woman or have dashcam footage of the incident, please get in touch as soon as possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.