Ibrox legend's medal collection goes under the hammer

Bobby Shearer's medals were put up for auction by the late footballer's family.

Rangers: Medals belonging to late footballer Bobby Shearer went under the hammer. SNS / McTear's Auctioneers

Twenty-one medals belonging to late Rangers legend Bobby Shearer have gone under the hammer.

The collection, which was sold by the footballer's family, is believed to be the largest set of Rangers medals to feature in a single auction.

Covering the period 1955 to 1965, the lot include the former captain's League Cup and League Championship medals from Rangers' treble-winning 1963/64 season, which fetched £2600 and £1900 respectively.

In addition, the sale also included the player's finalist medal from the European Cup Winner's Cup in 1961, which Rangers lost over two legs to Fiorentina. It sold for £2700.

The medals went under the hammer at McTear's Sporting Medals and Trophies Auction in Glasgow on Friday.

'He loved playing for Rangers and was very well respected by all the players. He was tough on the pitch but always fair.' Helen Shearer

Helen Shearer, the footballer's widow, said: "I wasn't a big football fan but I enjoyed going to the games to support Robert.

"He loved playing for Rangers and was very well respected by all the players. He was tough on the pitch but always fair.

"There are a lot of lovely memories tied in to the collection, and the family have kept a few medals, but to be honest I thought the time was right for the others to come out of their boxes and to be passed on to football fans who will treasure them."

Nicknamed Captain Cutlass due to his combative playing style, Shearer played right back for Rangers in 407 games between 1955 and 1965.

During his time at Ibrox he won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups, and also played four times for Scotland.

He died on November 6, 2006, aged 74.

Footballer: Bobby Shearer captained Rangers. SNS / McTear's Auctioneers

Brian Clements, from McTear's, said: "Bobby Shearer was a true Rangers legend who picked up every honour going in the Scottish game, including a treble haul of medals in season 1963/64.

"We see a lot of Old Firm medals coming through the doors at McTear's, but this was by far the largest collection associated with a single player.

"There were some fantastic individual pieces which resulted in a lot of interest from football fans across the country."

In addition to the Rangers items, the Bobby Shearer collection also included medals from the player's time in the RAF in the early 50s

Mrs Shearer added: Wherever Robert was posted he would play football.

"When he was in the north of Scotland he won a tournament with Inverness Thistle and he also won a medal playing for the Royal Air Force Football Association."

