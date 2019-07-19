Two in court after man 'struck by car and stabbed'

The men made no plea when they appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

Glasgow: A man was attacked in Annette Street. Google 2019

Two men have appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of another man.

A 21-year-old was allegedly hit by a car and stabbed on Annette Street in the Govanhill area of Glasgow at around 10pm on Tuesday.

He was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Sharjo Jallow and Iliuta Marius Ostachi, both 21, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

The pair, of Glasgow, faced charges of attempted murder and assault to severe injury, and were remanded in custody.

They made no plea and are expected to return to court within eight days.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.