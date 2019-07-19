Two in court after man 'struck by car and stabbed'
The men made no plea when they appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.
Two men have appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of another man.
A 21-year-old was allegedly hit by a car and stabbed on Annette Street in the Govanhill area of Glasgow at around 10pm on Tuesday.
He was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Sharjo Jallow and Iliuta Marius Ostachi, both 21, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.
The pair, of Glasgow, faced charges of attempted murder and assault to severe injury, and were remanded in custody.
They made no plea and are expected to return to court within eight days.
