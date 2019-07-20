Cannabis plants worth £1m discovered in drugs factory

Police found more than 600 plants during the raid in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.

Cannabis: More than 600 plants were found. Creative Commons by Dominic Milton Trott

Cannabis plants worth £1m have been found in a drugs factory in Inverclyde.

Police discovered more than 600 plants during the raid at a disused building on Muirshiel Road in Port Glasgow.

A member of the public contacted officers reporting a strong smell coming from the drugs factory.

Plants with an estimated street value of £985,000 were found and taken away.

Inspector Julie MacDonald said officers are now hunting for the gang behind the operation.

She said: "We received reports of a strong smell from the premises and officers attended.

"Thereafter police obtained a search warrant for the premises.

"Entry was gained and a large-scale cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of £985,408 was seized from the property.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the person or people involved."

Inspector MacDonald added: "This recovery originated from an observant member of the public coming to us with information that allowed us to act.

"It shows how important information from the general public can be, and I would urge anyone who hears, sees or notices anything they consider suspicious to get in touch with police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.