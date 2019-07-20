Man chased and mowed down by 4x4 in attempted murder

A 33-year-old man was targeted in Shettleston, Glasgow, on Friday afternoon.

Glasgow: A 4x4 was used in the attempted murder.

A man has been injured after being chased and mowed down by a 4x4 in a murder bid.

The attempted murder happened on Pettigrew Street in Shettleston, Glasgow, at 3pm on Friday.

A white 4x4 drove at speed towards a 33-year-old man and his two friends before hitting him and fleeing from the scene.

Detective Colin Thapar described the hit-and-run as "reckless and dangerous".

He said: "Although the man, who we believe was the intended target of the attack, was not seriously injured and didn't seek hospital treatment, to deliberately drive a large car at someone in the middle of a busy street in the middle of the afternoon is reckless and dangerous and could have involved at lot more people.

"However, thankfully no one else was injured and so far we have had a good response from the public who were around, however, we are still keen to get information, especially dash-cam footage, of the incident.

"If you were in or around Amulree Street/Pettigrew Street, near the supermarket, or have information that would help our enquiry, then please contact Shettleston CID via 101."