Around 7000 people take part in Pride march through Glasgow

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

The Mardi Gla Pride march marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

Pride: Thousands descended on Glasgow city centre.

Around 7000 people have descended on Glasgow city centre in celebration of LGBT rights.

The Mardi Gla Pride march, the first of two processions in support of the LGBT community in Glasgow this year, marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

Thousands started the event at Kelvingrove Park before moving on to Sauchiehall Street, Blythswood Street, West George Street and George Square.

STV showed its support to the LGBT community with weatherman Sean Batty joining the march.

Sean Batty: The weatherman joined the march.

A distinctive rainbow flag, adopted by the Pride movement, flew high above Glasgow City Council chambers as part of the event organised by the LGBT Co-op.

The flag has just returned from New York after being carried at the front of the British embassy delegation during World Pride in New York.

The organisers estimated around 7000 people were involved in the day of events.

A statement said: "Glasgow is the kind of city where if someone needs some help we tend to rally round and help out - thats just the way we are as Glaswegians. We are a proud city and working together we will show that we are also a proud community.

"As a new grass roots group in our first year, we want this Pride Event to be the foundation to build upon in the years to come as we all work as a community to ensure that our voices are heard loudly and clearly across our city and region."

Sean added: "It was a great parade with an amazing atmosphere. So many happy, smiling people, plus it was a lovely sunny day for it."

The march comes a year after a separate event, run by different organisers, was hit by serious problems when people with tickets were denied entry to a post-march festival.

Those behind that event have now organised a Pride march on August 17.

