Man seriously injured after being stabbed outside house party

Paisley: The man was taken to hospital.

A man has been seriously injured after being repeatedly stabbed outside a house party.

The attack happened in Dalskeith Avenue at Ferguslie Park in Paisley at 1am on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Inspector Ian Ross said: "Our investigation is at an early stage, however I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything to come forward to police.

"The victim sustained a number of quite serious injuries in the incident and it is vital we identify whoever is responsible for causing them."