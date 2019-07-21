Man seriously injured after being stabbed outside house party
A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after the stabbing in Paisley.
A man has been seriously injured after being repeatedly stabbed outside a house party.
The attack happened in Dalskeith Avenue at Ferguslie Park in Paisley at 1am on Sunday.
A 30-year-old man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Inspector Ian Ross said: "Our investigation is at an early stage, however I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything to come forward to police.
"The victim sustained a number of quite serious injuries in the incident and it is vital we identify whoever is responsible for causing them."