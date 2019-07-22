Four deliberate fires 'linked' in West Dunbartonshire 

A Jewsons building yard was targeted twice during the incidents over the last week..

Investigation: Four fires set in four days.

Police are linking four deliberate fires in West Dunbartonshire.

A Jewsons Builder's Yard in Dumbarton was targeted twice on Saturday, July 14 and Thursday, July 18.

A Fiat Doblo van was also set on fire on Overburn Road as was Ferguson Flooring on Ash Road.

The first fire took place at around 8.55pm on July 14 when the Fiat Doblo was set a blaze while parked outside Brock Bowling Club.

Then just a short while later the Jewsons yard on Overburn Road was targeted causing damage to stock.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and both fires were extinguished.

Then four days later the SFRS extinguished the second blaze at the Jewsons yard and another at Ferguson Flooring.

No one was injured in either incident.

Detective constable Russell Campbell is appealing for information. He said "Our enquiries are continuing into each of these incidents to establish who is responsible for setting these fires. For the information gathered so far, we are linking these incidents.

"I would ask anyone who was in these areas around the times stated who witnessed anything suspicious, or anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to contact Clydebank Police Office through 101."