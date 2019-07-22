Police concern for missing man not seen for seven weeks

Hien van Nguyen was last seen on May 31 and reported missing on July 9.

Police are searching for a man in Glasgow who has not been seen in seven weeks.

Hien Van Nguyen, from Vietnam, was last seen in Glasgow City Centre on Friday, May 31.

The 47-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday July 9.

Hien, who also has connections in Greater Manchester, is described as around 5ft 4in with a slim build and black receding hair.

He is also known to wear glasses.

Detective inspector Mark McLennan at Govan Police Station said:

"Despite extensive enquiries since Hien was reported missing we have been unable to trace his whereabouts and as time passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and well-being.

"He is known to have connections in the Greater Manchester area and therefore we have extended our enquiries and are liaising with colleagues from that area in an attempt to locate him.

"Anyone who has seen Hien since May 31 or who knows of his present whereabouts is asked to contact police at Govan via 101.

"I also appeal to Hien directly to call police and let us know that he is safe and well."