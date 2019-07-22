BMW destroyed after deliberately torched outside home

The car went up in flames following the early morning attack in Hamilton on Monday.

Hamilton: The suspects torched the BMW in Bourtree Road. Google 2019

A BMW was completely destroyed after being set on fire outside a house in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze on Bourtree Road in Hamilton at around 3.50am on Monday.

Two hooded suspects also attempted to set fire to a van on the same street, however were disturbed by residents.

The pair, who are believed to be in their 20s, made off from the street in a light-coloured car towards Rederech Crescent.

Detective constable Craig Jolly said: "Enquiries are at an early stage to establish more details on the circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify those responsible.

"We have been carrying out enquiries in the local area and gathering CCTV footage from the area to study and establish more details that will assist our investigation.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has information that may help our enquiries to contact Cambuslang police office through 101."

