Road closed over loose scaffolding banner on Egyptian Halls

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Glasgow's Union Street on Monday.

Glasgow: Emergency services were called to the Egyptian Halls. Google 2019

A busy city centre road has been closed due to fears over a "dangerous/loose poster" that became "partially attached to scaffolding".

Union Street in Glasgow was closed at around 5.45pm after the problem was spotted with the advertising fabric on the structure at Egyptian Halls.

A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman confirmed three crews were dealing with the "dangerous structure/canopy with tarpaulin" at the A-listed building.

A traffic information bulletin from Glasgow City Council said: "Union Street is currently closed to all traffic between Gordon Street and Argyle Street due to a dangerous/loose poster which is now partially attached to scaffolding.

"Emergency services are currently on location and further updates will be issued when more information is known.

"Road users should consider alternate routes and expect congestion on surrounding streets."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman also said they had been notified by the SFRS about the incident.

Officers helped with the initial road closures, which affected many buses going along the road.

Bus firm First Glasgow said on Twitter: "Union Street is currently closed between Gordon Street and Argyle Street due to a dangerous/loose poster which is now partially attached to scaffolding.

"We will keep you updated."

ScotRail also advised passengers that the Union Street entrance to Glasgow Central railway station had been closed due to the incident.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.