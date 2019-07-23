Driver killed in crash between two cars near roundabout

The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision on Sunday.

Police are appealing for witnesses. STV

A man has died after a crash between two cars near a roundabout in Falkirk.

The 46-year-old was driving a Renault Clio when it collided with a Ford Focus around 6.50pm on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on the A883 near the Checkbar Roundabout in Denny.

Police are investigating and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison, from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the gentleman's family at this time and we will continue to provide them with all the support they may require.

"We are keen to hear from other motorists or members of the public who may have been in the area and witnessed exactly what happened or may have dash cam footage of the blue Renault Clio prior to the collision.

"If you believe you have information that can assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact the Roads Policing Unit at Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 3466 of Jul 21, 2019.

