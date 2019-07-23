Killer's victim died in care home five years after attack

Jason Gilmour left dad-of-one Scott Hepburn brain-damaged and paralysed from the neck down.

Scott Hepburn: Died in care home in April 2017. Spindrift

A killer whose victim died in a care home five years after a brutal attack has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Jason Gilmour, 29, left dad-of-one Scott Hepburn brain-damaged, paralysed from the neck down and only able to communicate by blinking after stamping and kicking on his head.

Mr Hepburn, who was cared for in a nursing home in Glasgow, died almost five years later, aged 23.

Gilmour was previously jailed in 2012 to five years and four months for assaulting Mr Hepburn to the danger of his life.

Earlier this month, following Mr Hepburn's death, he was found guilty of culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lady Stacey told Gilmour: "What happened that day to Mr Hepburn was shocking behaviour on your part.

"You do appreciate how shocking it was and told a social worker you took responsibility for what you did that day in 2012.

"The sentence would have been ten years on the basis a young man lost his life. You have already served five years and four months of that."

Jason Gilmour has been jailed for four-and-a-half years. Spindrift

Pathologist Dr Marjorie Turner, who carried out a post-mortem on Mr Hepburn, said: "I have no doubt Mr Hepburn's death was as a result of complications of his traumatic brain injury."

Gilmour, from Kilwinning, assaulted Mr Hepburn on June 11, 2012 in Ardrossan by repeatedly punching him on the head, and then repeatedly kicking and stamping on his head.

Scott was so severely injured that he died on April 17, 2017 at Greenfield Park Care Home.

Jurors heard that after the vicious attack, Gilmour told police: "Scott started pushing me and then he came running towards me and the two of us started fighting."

He admitted punching Scott four or five times, but when asked if he kicked his head and then stamped on it, he said: "No."

But he then said: "I was intoxicated. I've maybe took it a bit too far. I probably did go a wee bit too far on him. He attacked me first."

Gilmour has a number of previous convictions, including some for violence, and is currently serving a 12-month sentence. His latest sentence will start at the end of his current term.

