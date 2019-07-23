Concern growing for 15-year-old missing since Sunday

Kayden Lavelle was last seen in Paisley on Sunday night.

A major search is under way for a missing teenager who has not been seen since Sunday night.

Kayden Lavelle, from Paisley, was last spotted in the town's Seedhill area at around 7pm.

The 15-year-old is described as being around 5ft 7in with a medium build and dyed blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a black leather jacket, white top, black gym leggings and black trainers.

Police said it is out of character for Kayden not to be in touch with friends or family who are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen her since Sunday or knows of her current whereabouts should contact police via 101 as soon as possible.