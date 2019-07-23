Nurse struck off for dragging patient along floor by ankles

Steven Campbell assaulted the elderly woman while working at Glasgow's Gartnavel Royal Hospital.

Glasgow: The assault took place at Gartnavel Royal Hospital. Google 2019

A nurse who pulled a dementia patient along the floor by her ankles has been struck off.

Steven Campbell was found to have shown no remorse and "provided no reasonable explanation for acting in this manner" at Glasgow's Gartnavel Royal Hospital.

At a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) fitness to practise hearing last week, the panel stated that "nothing short of a striking off order would be sufficient in this case".

The incident, which took place in October 2017, was reported to authorities after it was witnessed by relatives of another patient.

Campbell denied dragging the pensioner along the hospital corridor, but was found guilty after a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court in January.

He was sentenced to a Community Payback Order with unpaid work and was tagged for three months.

'Given the risk identified, coupled with Mr Campbell's lack of insight, remorse, and his apparent unwillingness to fully appreciate the seriousness and impact of his actions, the panel formed the view that his conduct is fundamentally incompatible with his remaining on the register.' Nursing and Midwifery Council panel

The NMC panel stated that Campbell's actions "had placed a patient at unwarranted risk of harm", adding: "The panel noted that a conviction for an offence of the kind identified in this case is very difficult to re-mediate.

"There was nothing from Mr Campbell which would enable the panel to conclude that any degree of remediation had taken place.

"There was also nothing from Mr Campbell which demonstrated that he has shown any insight into his conviction or to suggest that he has understood the damage that a conviction of this kind may cause to the reputation of the profession.

"The panel had particular regard to the seriousness of Mr Campbell's actions which resulted in him being convicted for assaulting a patient whilst at work.

"Given the risk identified, coupled with Mr Campbell's lack of insight, remorse, and his apparent unwillingness to fully appreciate the seriousness and impact of his actions, the panel formed the view that his conduct is fundamentally incompatible with his remaining on the register."

NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde confirmed that Campbell was fired from his job following an investigation.

A spokesperson for the health board said: "When we became aware of the allegations against Steven Campbell, he was immediately suspended and an investigation was launched.

"Following the disciplinary process Mr Campbell was dismissed and the case was referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council."

