Man admits assaulting woman during annual Orange Walk

William Carmichael, 45, pleaded guilty to pushing his victim during the march in Glasgow.

A man has admitted assaulting a woman during an Orange Walk in Glasgow.

On Tuesday at the city's sheriff court, William Carmichael, 45, pleaded guilty to pushing his victim in West George Street during the annual Battle of the Boyne parade on July 6.

Co-accused Darren Thompson, 34, from Drumchapel, pleaded not guilty to spitting and pushing the same woman on the body.

Campbell, of Glasgow's Milton area, will be sentenced following the conclusion of Thompson's trial in November.

Sheriff Alan Mackenzie bailed both men in the meantime.

