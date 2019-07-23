Killer offered to help look for victim after hiding body

Stephen Mack, 53, teamed up with nephew Jackson Mack, 21, to attack Stephen Anderson last October.

Glasgow: Stephen and Jackson Mack were remanded into custody.

A man offered to help look for a woman's missing husband - just hours after he helped kill him.

Stephen Mack, 53, teamed up with nephew Jackson Mack, 21, to attack Stephen Anderson last October.

The 51-year-old victim was battered, bound and struck with a machete following a row.

His body was then hidden under a mattress at Stephen Mack's home in Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire.

Mr Anderson's worried family were later concerned about his apparent disappearance.

His wife, Karen Anderson, contacted Stephen Mack - who was described as a "friend" of her husband.

Despite what happened, prosecutor Kath Harper told the High Court in Glasgow: "He said he had not seen him and asked her if she wanted him to help look for him."

Police later made the discovery of Mr Anderson's corpse before the Macks were held.

On Tuesday the pair faced a murder allegation, but each had their guilty plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide accepted.

The duo were remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

The hearing was told the victim drove his Mercedes to visit Stephen Mack last October 29, the night of the attack.

Miss Harper said he was last seen at 9.49pm.

The exact circumstances of the killing remain unclear.

The charge lists a number of accusations, including Mr Anderson having his ankles tied, his mouth covered with tape and being hit with a machete.

The body was then put under a mattress in a bedroom and covered with "other household items".

Stephen Mack meantime went on to drive the victim's car away from the scene.

Police were later alerted to a body at Stephen Mack's home.

The officers forced entry and discovered the corpse in a spare bedroom.

The court heard cable ties, a piece of rope and tape were found nearby.

The Macks were later arrested, but made no comment.

Forensic evidence linked them to the killing. This included their DNA being found on Mr Anderson's body as well as on the tape and cable ties.

The dead man's blood was discovered on a machete.

The court heard Mr Anderson suffered "blunt force" injuries as well as cuts and slashes to the left leg.

There was also evidence of "asphyxia" and compression of the chest.

The hearing was told the Macks already had a history of violence.

Jackson Mack was previously locked up for assault and was also sentenced to two years in 2017 for having a blade.

He was freed last October 12 - around a fortnight before the killing. The sentence had not been due to expire until December 2019.

Stephen Mack was jailed at the high court for six years in 1991 for assault and robbery.

Lady Rae deferred sentencing until August 20 in Edinburgh.

Stephen Mack mouthed "sorry" to the victim's family and friends in court as he was lead to the cells, but one woman yelled back: "Too little, too late".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.