Falling masonry closes Sauchiehall Street during rush hour
Part of the busy Glasgow street has been shut down due to falling building debris.
Part of a major city centre road has been closed to rush hour traffic after masonry fell from a building.
Glasgow City Council advised that Sauchiehall Street had been shut to all eastbound traffic at its junction with St Georges Road/Newton Street due to falling debris at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.
Police Scotland confirmed officers were called out to Japanese restaurant Nanakusa earlier on in the afternoon at around 3.20pm.
A council spokesperson said: "Due to falling building debris, Sauchiehall Street is closed to all eastbound traffic at its junction with St Georges Road/Newton Street.
"Further bulletins will be issued when more information is known."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.