Falling masonry closes Sauchiehall Street during rush hour

Part of the busy Glasgow street has been shut down due to falling building debris.

Glasgow: The masonry fell from a Sauchiehall Street building. Google 2019

Part of a major city centre road has been closed to rush hour traffic after masonry fell from a building.

Glasgow City Council advised that Sauchiehall Street had been shut to all eastbound traffic at its junction with St Georges Road/Newton Street due to falling debris at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Police Scotland confirmed officers were called out to Japanese restaurant Nanakusa earlier on in the afternoon at around 3.20pm.

A council spokesperson said: "Due to falling building debris, Sauchiehall Street is closed to all eastbound traffic at its junction with St Georges Road/Newton Street.

"Further bulletins will be issued when more information is known."

