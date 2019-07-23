Driver taken to hospital after Royal Mail truck overturns on M8

The incident happened at the J15 Cathedral/Royal Infirmary exit slip on Tuesday evening.

Motorway: The Royal Mail truck overturned on the M8. STV

A man has been taken to hospital after a Royal Mail truck overturned on the M8 during rush hour.

The incident happened on the motorway westbound at the J15 Cathedral/Royal Infirmary exit slip on Tuesday evening.



At 6.35pm, Traffic Scotland advised motorists that the Glasgow road had been closed by the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service to assist with the HGV.

Emergency services are currently at the scene awaiting the recovery of the vehicle.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 6.30pm on Tuesday, July 23, police, fire and ambulance rescue services responded to a report that a lorry had overturned onto its side on the M8 westbound, near to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

"The man that was driving the lorry has been taken to hospital, where his condition at this time is unknown.

"Police are at the scene while the recovery of the vehicle is awaited.

"The westbound carriageway remains closed at present."

