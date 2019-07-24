Body discovered in canal confirmed as missing man 

John Connelly, 28, from Milton in Glasgow, was last seen on Monday, July 15.

John Connelly: Body of missing man found. Police Scotland

A body found in a canal has been confirmed as missing man John Connelly.

The 28-year-old was found in the water at Speirs Wharf, Glasgow, at around 6.40pm on Monday, July 22.

Mr Connelly was last seen in Glasgow City Centre exactly one week earlier.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Officers, who are carrying out enquiries to find out exactly what happened to John, are also appealing for anyone who was in the area of Speirs Wharf on Monday, July 15, between 8pm and 11pm to get in touch.

If you may have any information that could potentially assist the investigation then you can contact Police via 101.

