Killer who murdered Margaret Fleming to appeal sentence

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Edward Cairney murdered the woman he was supposed to be caring for at his house in Inverkip.

Edward Cairney: The 77-year-old was jailed for murder.
Edward Cairney: The 77-year-old was jailed for murder.

A convicted killer who murdered missing Margaret Fleming is to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Edward Cairney killed the woman he was supposed to be caring for at his house in Seacroft, Inverkip, between December 18, 1999, and January 5, 2000.

Ms Fleming, who would now be 38 and had learning difficulties, has not been seen for more than 19 years and lived in "disgusting and uninhabitable" conditions when she stayed with Cairney and Avril Jones.

Both were handed life sentences and told to serve at least 14 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Cairney, 77, is to now appeal his sentence while Jones, 59, is understood to be considering it and has until July 31 to submit her intention.

A Scottish Courts spokesman said: "Edward Cairney has lodged his intimation of intent to appeal against conviction and sentence.

"The deadline for Avril Jones is July 31."

In June, a jury of eight women and seven men took more than three hours to find Cairney and Jones guilty of murdering Fleming at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Matthews told them: "You were convicted after trial of the murder of Margaret Fleming.

"Precisely how that was accomplished and any other circumstances was not disclosed in evidence and only you two know the truth. Only you two know where her remains are.

"That remains a source of immense grief as far as her mother is concerned. It seems obvious that the motive for the murder and cover up was financial."

He added: "Margaret Fleming was a vulnerable young woman with evident difficulties. She was in your care and you breached the trust placed in you.

"The manner in which you spoke about her was cruel. The web of deceit that you span was callous and calculating."

Police launched an investigation in October 2016 after it became apparent Ms Fleming was missing.

Routine social services inquiries were said to have sparked concerns over her whereabouts.

It was claimed the last independent sighting of her was at a family event on December 17 1999. Her supposed carers were arrested in October 2017.

During their trial, which began in April this year, prosecutors described Ms Fleming as a "friendless and lonely" young woman with significant difficulties.

Police have urged Cairney and Jones to tell them what happened to Ms Fleming's body.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1438518-fleming-murder-web-of-lies-which-snared-killer-carers/ | default

Superintendent Paul Livingstone, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: "Cairney and Jones' lies have been exposed and now they have to serve their time for the heinous crimes they've committed.

"Margaret was a very vulnerable young woman when she was abused, neglected, manipulated and murdered by these two greedy, evil individuals.

"Margaret's family and friends will never know just what happened to her and they have been denied the right to pay their final respects to her at her funeral.

"I would say to Cairney and Jones - if you have a scrap of decency you will give the answers to the questions that Margaret's family deserve.

"I am willing to meet either of them so that they can tell me in order to provide some kind of comfort to her family and allow them to put her to rest finally."

Ms Fleming moved to the Seacroft home of the accused when she was a teenager following her father's death after those closest to her "didn't want her".

By October 1999, the household - said to have financial troubles - was collecting her benefits. The Crown suggested it was "tempting" for the couple to have the money but not the "inconvenience" of looking after her.

Holding them jointly responsibility for the death, the Crown claimed Cairney and Jones "literally got away with murder for 16 years".

