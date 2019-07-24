Death of man found at property treated as unexplained
The body of a man was discovered on Wednesday morning in Galston, Ayrshire.
The body of a man has been found at a property in Ayrshire.
The discovery was made on Wallace Street, Galston, during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the scene and several cordons were put in place.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
A police spokesperson said: "Around 6.20 am on Wednesday July 24, the body of a man was found at a property in Wallace Street, Galston.
"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death which officers are currently treating as unexplained.
"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
