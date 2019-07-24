Passenger who died after two-car crash named by police

Theresa John, 67, was pronounced dead following the collision on the A82 in Dumbarton.

Theresa John: The 67-year-old was a passenger.

A passenger who died after a two-car crash has been named by police.

Theresa John was pronounced dead following the collision on the A82 in Dumbarton.

The 67-year-old was travelling in a Land Rover which crossed the central reservation and hit a Volkswagen Passat coming in the opposite direction on Friday.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 74-year-old man, suffered minor injuries following the collision.

Police said the 53-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was treated at the scene for his injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

