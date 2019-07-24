Passenger who died after two-car crash named by police
Theresa John, 67, was pronounced dead following the collision on the A82 in Dumbarton.
A passenger who died after a two-car crash has been named by police.
Theresa John was pronounced dead following the collision on the A82 in Dumbarton.
The 67-year-old was travelling in a Land Rover which crossed the central reservation and hit a Volkswagen Passat coming in the opposite direction on Friday.
The driver of the Land Rover, a 74-year-old man, suffered minor injuries following the collision.
Police said the 53-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was treated at the scene for his injuries and did not require hospital treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.