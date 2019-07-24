Death of man found at property treated as suspicious

The body was discovered on Wednesday morning in Galston, Ayrshire.

Ayrshire: The man's body was discovered on Wednesday. STV

Police are treating the death of a man in Ayrshire as suspicious.

The man's body was found in a property on Wallace Street, Galston, at around 6.20am on Wednesday morning.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

A post-mortem examination will also be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police cordoned off the scene following the discovery and have been checking CCTV to piece together the victim's movements before his death.

Detective chief inspector Alan Sommerville said: "We are carrying out enquiries to establish what has happened to this man and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any form of disturbance in and around Wallace Street and Henrietta Street in Galston yesterday evening or in the early hours of this morning.

"We have been checking CCTV and speaking to people in the local area to try to piece together his movements and would urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch with us."

If anyone has any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

