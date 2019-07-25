Teenager charged after death of schoolboy at house party

The 17-year-old boy was arrested following the death of Brandon Rice in Hamilton.

Brandon Rice: The 17-year-old died from a suspected drugs overdose. Facebook

A teenager has been charged after a schoolboy died from a suspected drugs overdose at a house party.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested following the death of Brandon Rice in Pitreavie Court, Hamilton.

The Hamilton Grammar School pupil, also 17, was a promising rugby player who played for his local team.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but it is understood one line of enquiry is that it was drugs related.

Officers have arrested and charged the teenager in connection with drug offences linked to the case.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 17-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged drug offences."

A Crown spokesman added: "He was liberated pending further police enquiries."