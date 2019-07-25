Man left injured after being stabbed outside primary school

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital following the attack in Hamilton on Thursday.

Hamilton: A man has been taken to hospital. Google 2019

A man has been left injured after being stabbed outside a primary school.

Emergency services were called to Greenfield Road outside St Cuthbert's Primary School in Hamilton at 10.50am on Thursday.

A 38-year-old man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital, East Kilbride, in a serious condition.

Officers have cordoned off the area while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to an incident on Greenfield Road at around 10.50am to reports of a 38-year-old man who was attacked and injured.

"He was taken to the University Hospital Hairmyres and treated for his injuries.

"We are appealing for anyone who has any information on this incident to call police 101."