Man rescued after getting trapped in cave while camping

A man has been rescued after getting trapped in a cave while camping.

Coastguard and lifeboat teams were called to the coastal cave near the Heads of Ayr at 5am on Thursday.

A search was carried out before a man was discovered after a rope was thrown to rescue him.

The man was taken to a nearby caravan park before being left in the care of his family and police.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Fortunately in this instance, all persons were safe and well with the alarm being raised by concerned family members after being unable to make contact due to poor mobile reception.

"If heading to the coast to explore we would always advise to go in a group, make sure you have a means of calling for help and to make sure people know where you are going and when you are expected to return."