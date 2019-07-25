Murderer who stabbed neighbour 47 times in flat jailed

Quintus Montague attacked Paul Halley at the property in South Lanarkshire.

A killer who murdered his neighbour by stabbing him 47 times has been jailed.

Quintus Montague, 34, attacked Paul Halley at his flat in Carluke, South Lanarkshire, last July.

The 43-year-old was discovered the next morning by Montague's brother lying in his bloodstained Celtic top.

Montague pleaded guilty last month to a murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Armstrong jailed him for at least 16-and-a-half years during a hearing in Aberdeen.

Mr Halley lived directly above Montague, who only moved to the flat a month before the killing.

He stayed with his brother Marcus and his sibling's partner. Mr Halley was at home on the day of the murder, July 28, with two friends.

Explaining the lead up to the attack, prosecutor Greg Farrell said: "The three heard banging from the flat below them.

"One of the friends banged on the floor in response."

Shortly after, Montague stormed up to Mr Halley's door. The victim ignored pleas by his friends not to answer.

Mr Farrell said: "Montague had his fist clenched and was holding a key between two of his fingers.

"Mr Halley shouted at him to leave, but he did not."

Mr Halley's two friends soon left leaving the pair alone in the flat.

The prosecutor went on: "At some point, the argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

"Montague picked up a knife and repeatedly struck Mr Halley causing his death. The murder weapon has never been found."

The killer was later seen fleeing and escaping over a fence before turning up to a friend's home and confessing to the murder.

The court heard Montague's brother Marcus went to visit Mr Halley the next morning. The door was unlocked and he went to to find the victim lying on the sofa.

Mr Farrell added: "He had a duvet over him and was wearing a Celtic top as well as boxer shorts. His top was heavily blood stained."

Marcus Montague tried to help Mr Halley, but it was clear he was already dead.

The court heard he suffered a total of 47 stab wounds mainly to the neck and chest.