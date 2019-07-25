Glasgow 2014 voted greatest moment for tourism in 50 years

Tourism body Visit Scotland is celebrating five decades of drawing people to the country.

Back in 1969, just over five million people visited Scotland - generating £1.5bn in today's money.

Five decades on, that annual visitor figure is more than 15 million - and tourism is now worth £11bn to our economy.

Today marks 50 years since the Development of Tourism Act came into force - prompting the creation of the Scottish Tourist Board, now better known as VisitScotland.

To mark the milestone, the body launched a ScotPulse poll to find out the 'greatest moment' for Scottish tourism in the past half century.

People voted Glasgow Commonwealth games as the biggest draw for tourists. Runners up included the release of Braveheart in 1995.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: "Over the last 50 years there have been so many big moments for Scotland's tourism industry that it is difficult to choose just one, but the public has spoken.

"The Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games marked a momentous time for Scotland as we showed the world that we can host the biggest events on the planet and a global spotlight was shone on our country for visitors.

"All of these moments and more have helped Scotland to become a tourism giant over five decades and while this is VisitScotland's own milestone, it's very much an anniversary to be shared with our industry colleagues and partners.

"Today's success owes much to the vision of pioneers within this resilient and resourceful industry and our 50th allows us to look fondly at the past while, importantly, fixing our gaze toward the future - here's to 50 more."

The survey conducted for Visit Scotland by ScotPulse focused on key tourist moments for Scotland. ScotPulse is an online research panel just for Scotland.

