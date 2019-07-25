Arrest made after man injured during assault inside flat

A 38-year-old man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride and treated for his injuries.

Hamilton: The assault happened within a flat on Donaldson Street. Google 2019

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in South Lanarkshire.

Initial reports suggested that the 38-year-old victim was attacked outside St Cuthbert's Primary School in Hamilton, however police later confirmed the incident took place within a flat in nearby Donaldson Street at 10.50am on Thursday.

The man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride and treated for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested over the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a 38-year-old man that took place within a property in Donaldson Street, Hamilton around 10.50am on Thursday, July 25.

"The injured man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital and treated for his injuries, which are not life-threatening."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.