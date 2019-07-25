Search for teen who vanished from leisure centre last week

Kevin Paul was last seen at The Time Capsule in Coatbridge at around 8.20pm on Friday.

A search has been launched to find a missing 14-year-old boy - who vanished from a North Lanarkshire leisure centre last week.

He is known to go missing and has been in touch with friends since his disappearance, however police want to make sure he is "safe and well".

The teen has links to Ayrshire and could possibly be in the Ayr or Criag Tara areas.

Constable Christopher Ross said: "Kevin has went missing before and always comes back, however due to his age we are growing increasingly concerned for him.

"He has been in touch with friends and those he lives with on the phone since he went missing, however we need to see him in person and bring him home to make sure he is safe and well.

"He has links to Ayrshire and may possibly be in the Ayr and Craig Tara areas.

"We would appeal for anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch with us."

