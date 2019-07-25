Police treating death of man found at home as murder

The body of Robert Stewart Clelland was discovered in Ayrshire on Wednesday morning.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Ayrshire.

The body of 56-year-old Robert Stewart Clelland, who was known locally as Stewart, was found in his flat on Wallace Street, Galston, at around 6.20am on Wednesday morning.

Mr Clelland had gone to the pub on Tuesday evening and later called a family member at around 10pm.

Investigating officers believe there was some sort of disturbance or raised voices in the vicinity of Mr Clelland's flat at around 11.30pm.

Police are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and checking CCTV.

They wish to speak to anyone who spotted Mr Clelland that night and want to hear from witnesses who may have saw his grey Nissan NV 200 van being driven in the Galston area or parked in a car park to the rear of Bentinck Square.

'This is a small close-knit town and we want to catch the person responsible for Stewart's murder.' Detective chief inspector Alan Sommerville

Detective chief inspector Alan Sommerville said: "We know that Stewart had been in a pub on Wallace Street near to his home until around 9pm on Tuesday and had later called a family member via the phone around 10pm.

"We also understand from our enquiries so far that there was some kind of disturbance or raised voices heard in the vicinity of his home around 11.30pm.

"Officers are speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV and are keen to hear from anyone who saw Stewart that night, who might have seen or heard the disturbance, or indeed who may have any information that will assist our enquiry.

"In addition, a grey van, belonging to Stewart, was found in a car park to the rear of nearby Bentick Square - a Nissan NV 200 - which is similar in size to a transit van but a bit smaller.

"Did anyone see this van being driven in Galston that evening, being parked at Bentinck Square or see anyone near that van?

"This is a small close-knit town and we want to catch the person responsible for Stewart's murder."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

