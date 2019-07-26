Personal items belonging to missing man found in canal

Gregor Gibbons, from the Colston area of Glasgow, has not been seen since Tuesday, July 2.

Missing: Gregor was last seen three weeks ago.

Personal items belonging to a missing man who was last seen three weeks ago have been found in a canal.

The 32-year-old was reported missing after failing to turn up for work at a printing firm.

Police confirmed that items belonging to Gregor were found at the Forth and Clyde Canal path between Dallatur Bridge and Auchinstarry Marina, Kilsyth, on Thursday.

Mr Gibbons' family members announced they were cancelling a search planned for Friday after being informed of the find.

Posting on a Find Gregor Facebook page his wife Leanne said: "Due to recent discovery of items believed to be Gregor's, both the family and police are requesting that the search be called off tomorrow so the Police can conduct their own search.

"We have no further information to provide at this time, we will update when we can.

"On behalf of myself and Gregor's family, we'd like to thank each and every person who was willing to participate in this search."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers supported by specialist search teams are searching an area of the Forth and Clyde Canal path between Dullatur Bridge and Auchinstarry Marina, Kilsyth, following a recovery in the area of personal items belonging to Gregor Gibbons who has been missing from the Colston area of Glasgow since Tuesday July 2.

"Enquiries are ongoing and his family have been made aware."

