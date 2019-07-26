Man breaks back after jumping from window during attack
It is understood that the man leapt from the building to flee a serious assault involving a weapon.
A man broke his back after he jumped out of a flat window in Paisley to escape an attack.
The 33-year-old victim was taken to the town's hospital for treatment to the fracture, where he currently remains.
The incident happened in Glen Street at around 5pm on Wednesday.
It is understood that the man leapt from the building to flee a serious assault involving a weapon.
Investigating officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and checking CCTV.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 5pm on Wednesday, July 24, police were called to a report of a 33-year-old man having been seriously assaulted at a flat in Glen Street, Paisley.
"The injured man was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital to be treated.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.