Man breaks back after jumping from window during attack

Paisley: The victim leapt from a window. Google 2019

A man broke his back after he jumped out of a flat window in Paisley to escape an attack.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to the town's hospital for treatment to the fracture, where he currently remains.

The incident happened in Glen Street at around 5pm on Wednesday.

It is understood that the man leapt from the building to flee a serious assault involving a weapon.

Investigating officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and checking CCTV.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 5pm on Wednesday, July 24, police were called to a report of a 33-year-old man having been seriously assaulted at a flat in Glen Street, Paisley.

"The injured man was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital to be treated.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

