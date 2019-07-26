Body found in search for missing man Gregor Gibbons

The body of a man was recovered during a search for the 32-year-old in Glasgow.

Gregor Gibbons: Body found in search for missing man.

A body has been found during the search for a missing man in Glasgow.

Gregor Gibbons was last seen just over three weeks ago.

The 32-year-old, from Colston, was reported missing after failing to turn up for work at a printing firm.

Police have now confirmed that a man's body was recovered from the River Kelvin in the vicinity of Dullatur Bridge at around 11am on Friday.

Formal identification has yet to take place. However, the family of Mr Gibbons have been informed.

A post-mortem will take place to establish his cause of death, which is currently being treated as being unexplained, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police earlier confirmed that items belonging to Gregor were found at the Forth and Clyde Canal path between Dallatur Bridge and Auchinstarry Marina, Kilsyth, on Thursday.

