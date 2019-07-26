Man who racially abused mum in front of children in Asda fined

Paul McClure told the mum-of-two to 'go back to your own country' during an argument in Glasgow.

Paul McClure: Abused mum of two in supermarket. Spindrift

A man who racially abused a woman in front of her children in a busy supermarket has been fined £550.

Paul McClure, 38, told the mum-of-two to "go back to your own country" during an argument at the self service checkouts at Asda in Toryglen, Glasgow.

McClure, a chef, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday to acting in a threatening and abusive manner which was racially aggravated.

The victim's two young children watched on as their mother was abused by drunken McClure.

Prosecutor Clara Smeaton said: "She thought the conversation was friendly at first, but as it continued, things became heated and a heated exchange took place."

The court heard her nine-year-old daughter became upset as McClure continued his abuse.

McClure ignored security guards and the heated exchange turned racist.

Miss Smeaton added: "McClure told her 'Go back to your own country' and then said ' f**k off.'

"She told him she was Scottish, but he refused to listen and she became scared and alarmed by his behaviour."

Police arrested McClure in his Rutherglen home the following week discovered he was a former employee at the store.

McClure, who defended himself in court, claimed he is not racist.

He told the court: "There are no excuses, I was under the influence of alcohol.

"This was a post wedding engagement that started at 12pm that day and ended by the time I got to Asda.

"I lost my job after a video of this was put on the internet and was in three newspapers."

Sheriff Stuart Reid fined McClure £550 and told him: "This type of behaviour is just unacceptable and shouldn't be tolerated at all."

